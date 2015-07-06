Chemistry.com

Chemistry.com

Advocate.com - Gay News | The Advocate | The World's Leading Source for LGBT News and Entertainment

Loading...

Monday, July 6, 2015

Marriage equality a challenge in some Texas counties

Struggle for marriage equality continues in some Texas counties.

A gay couple is suing a rural Texas county clerk for delaying their marriage license by “at least three weeks.”

Katie Lang, Hood County clerk, claims the county must reprint paperwork to be gender-neutral. However, she also says she won’t personally issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples because it goes against her religious views.
Hood County has begun to issue same-sex marriage licenses since the lawsuit has been filed. The case is Cato v Lang, 4:15-491, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas (Fort Worth). Read more at Bloomberg.
Share
Posted by Robin Hartzell at 9:37 AM

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 