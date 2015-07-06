Marriage equality a challenge in some Texas counties

Struggle for marriage equality continues in some Texas counties.
A gay couple is suing a rural Texas county clerk for delaying their marriage license by “at least three weeks.”
Katie Lang, Hood County clerk, claims the county must reprint paperwork to be gender-neutral. However, she also says she won’t personally issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples because it goes against her religious views.
Hood County has begun to issue same-sex marriage licenses since the lawsuit has been filed. The case is Cato v Lang, 4:15-491, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas (Fort Worth). Read more at Bloomberg.
