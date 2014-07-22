Chemistry.com

Tuesday, July 22, 2014

Obama’s executive order aims to prevent anti-gay discrimination among federal contractors

President Obama

President Barack Obama signed an executive order yesterday preventing federal contractors from discriminating against LGBT workers. Faith-based organizations will not be exempt. The order comes five decades after President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Obama acknowledged the history of executive actions and legislation to ban discrimination in the workplace, saying our country should “make sure we the people applies to all the people.” Read more at CNN.
