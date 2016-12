BK pride

Of course, now bigots want to boycott Burger King. I say bring it! I’m not a big fast food person, but BK makes a terrific veggie burger. If we’re going to grab a fast food chain restaurant burger, please let it be from Burger King.

According to Business Insider , a single San Francisco Burger King’s support for LGBT Pride is causing quite a stir. It has been selling Whoppers wrapped in rainbow-colored paper that sports the phrase, "We are all the same inside."