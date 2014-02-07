Sochi Olympics underscores Russia’s homophobic laws and great cruising environment

Olympic FlagAt the opening ceremony for the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, the German team wore rainbow-colored coats. A Dutch snowboarder has already competed while wearing rainbow gloves. Google makes its own statement by unveiling a “doodle” with illustrations of athletes encased in the colors of the gay rainbow. Already, four activists have been arrested in St. Petersburg for protesting LGBT discrimination at the Olympics. Regardless, whoever designed those public toilets did a big favor for tearoom cruisers. Let the games begin!
Transnational LGBT Activism: Working for Sexual Rights Worldwide
