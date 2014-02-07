Chemistry.com

Chemistry.com

Advocate.com - Gay News | The Advocate | The World's Leading Source for LGBT News and Entertainment

Loading...

Friday, February 7, 2014

Sochi Olympics underscores Russia’s homophobic laws and great cruising environment


Olympic Flag

At the opening ceremony for the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, the German team wore rainbow-colored coats. A Dutch snowboarder has already competed while wearing rainbow gloves. Google makes its own statement by unveiling a “doodle” with illustrations of athletes encased in the colors of the gay rainbow. Already, four activists have been arrested in St. Petersburg for protesting LGBT discrimination at the Olympics. Regardless, whoever designed those public toilets did a big favor for tearoom cruisers. Let the games begin!

Transnational LGBT Activism: Working for Sexual Rights Worldwide

Share
Posted by Robin Hartzell at 10:08 AM

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 