Oklahoma gay marriage ban is just wrong

Tallgrass Prairie Nature Preserve in Osage County, Oklahoma
A federal court judge has ruled Oklahoma’s state amendment to ban gay marriage unconstitutional, but local gay cowboys and cowgirls will have to wait before they break their backs to put a ring on the finger of that special person. Unlike Utah, where there was an immediate window to marry before the U.S. Supreme Court put a temporary block in place, U.S. District Judge Terrence Kern stayed his ruling pending an appeal. Kern said Oklahoma’s same-sex-marriage ban is an "arbitrary, irrational exclusion of just one class of Oklahoma citizens from a governmental benefit." Arbitrary and Irrational? In Oklahoma?! No way!
0 comments:
Post a Comment