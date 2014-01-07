Chemistry.com

Tuesday, January 7, 2014

Gay groups ask Apple to cut ties with Russia’s Euroset over spokesperson’s extreme homophobic comments

A Euroset shop in Moscow

Several Russian LGBT organizations have formed a coalition to pressure Apple to break ties with Russia-based mobile phone retailer Euroset. Ivan Okhlobystin, Euroset’s creative director and spokesperson, recently suggested burning all gays alive in furnaces, followed by more homophobic comments on Twitter. The coalition wrote an open letter to Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. The groups are also asking Euroset vendors in Europe and Asia to reevaluate their partnerships.

