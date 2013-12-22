Utah sees gay marriage rush after ruling

Frank E. Moss United States Courthouse, Salt Lake City
Utah, a state that is home to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and considered to be one of the most conservative in the nation, has joined the ranks of Massachusetts, New York and California. A judge overturned its gay marriage ban Friday, making it the 18th state where same-sex couples can legally marry. While gay and lesbian couples rush to say “I Do,” state officials are moving to put the decision on hold.
