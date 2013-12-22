Chemistry.com

Sunday, December 22, 2013

Utah sees gay marriage rush after ruling

Frank E. Moss United States Courthouse, Salt Lake City

Utah, a state that is home to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and considered to be one of the most conservative in the nation, has joined the ranks of Massachusetts, New York and California. A judge overturned its gay marriage ban Friday, making it the 18th state where same-sex couples can legally marry. While gay and lesbian couples rush to say “I Do,” state officials are moving to put the decision on hold.
Posted by Robin Hartzell at 10:20 AM

