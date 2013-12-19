skip to main
Thursday, December 19, 2013
New Mexico Supreme Court rules in favor of same-sex marriage
Santa Fe, New Mexico
New Mexico has become the seventeenth state to allow gay marriage
. Some counties had begun to allow same-sex marriages earlier this year because no state law prevented it. Hooray for New Mexico!
Posted by
Robin Hartzell
at
5:23 PM
