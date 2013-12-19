Chemistry.com

Chemistry.com

Advocate.com - Gay News | The Advocate | The World's Leading Source for LGBT News and Entertainment

Loading...

Thursday, December 19, 2013

New Mexico Supreme Court rules in favor of same-sex marriage

Santa Fe, New Mexico

New Mexico has become the seventeenth state to allow gay marriage. Some counties had begun to allow same-sex marriages earlier this year because no state law prevented it. Hooray for New Mexico!
Share
Posted by Robin Hartzell at 5:23 PM

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 