Today U.S. District Judge Robert J. Shelby said same-sex marriage could continue in Utah as he rejected a request to put them on hold. So far, more than 300 gay couples have obtained marriage licenses in the state.
Monday, December 23, 2013
Federal judge keeps Utah’s same-sex marriages going, but battle to continue
Posted by Robin Hartzell at 1:29 PM
