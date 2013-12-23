Chemistry.com

Monday, December 23, 2013

Federal judge keeps Utah’s same-sex marriages going, but battle to continue



Today U.S. District Judge Robert J. Shelby said same-sex marriage could continue in Utah as he rejected a request to put them on hold. So far, more than 300 gay couples have obtained marriage licenses in the state.
Posted by Robin Hartzell at 1:29 PM

